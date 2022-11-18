Smart (ankle) won't take the floor Friday versus the Pelicans, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After being labeled questionable on Thursday's initial injury report, Smart was absent from the team's shootaround Friday, foreshadowing his eventual downgrade to out for the contest. While Smart will miss his second consecutive game, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) will be available and could line up for the start at point guard unless the team decides to go with Derrick White again coming off a 10-assist effort versus the Hawks.