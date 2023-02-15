Muscala notched 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 44 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Making only his sixth start of the season and first since joining the Celtics, Muscala handled a huge workload for the injury-wracked team and delivered passable production. The veteran center is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.0 threes through his first three games with Boston, and Al Horford's knee trouble should ensure Muscala is a regular part of the frontcourt rotation for the foreseeable future.