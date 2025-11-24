Pritchard recorded 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 win over the Magic.

Pritchard was calculated on the offensive end, scoring with efficiency while also finding his teammates for buckets. He was also active on the defensive end after failing to record either a block or steal in his previous four appearances. Pritchard has been producing across the board lately, averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists over his last five games.