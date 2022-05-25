Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Williams (knee) is feeling better and will test things pregame, but he remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 in Miami, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Williams sat out Game 3, but he returned to action in Game 4, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes of action. Udoka restated that the Celtics will continue to handle the center's status on a day-to-day basis for the rest of the playoffs to avoid any potential setbacks following his late-season surgery to address a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Celtics looked like a completely different team with Williams on the floor during Game 4, so his potential availability would be a huge boost. However, Boston has overcome his absence numerous times already during the playoffs thanks to timely performances from Grant Williams and Al Horford.