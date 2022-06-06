Williams posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 14 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Williams was on a 20-25 minute restriction, but he ultimately was pulled after far less. His shot-blocking prowess was again on display, but Williams is not quite at full speed -- therefore representing a liability against the gunning Warriors. His health throughout the rest of the series remains worth monitoring.