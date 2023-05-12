Williams produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 victory over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Williams moved into the starting lineup Thursday, ending with a team-best plus-18. While his stats were serviceable, his impact on the game far outweighed his tangible production. The series will now head back to Boston for Game 7, a matchup in which Williams is likely to start once again.