Williams produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 victory over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Williams moved into the starting lineup Thursday, ending with a team-best plus-18. While his stats were serviceable, his impact on the game far outweighed his tangible production. The series will now head back to Boston for Game 7, a matchup in which Williams is likely to start once again.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Confirmed as starter•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Limited in Game 3 victory•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Quiet night Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Another flawed performance•