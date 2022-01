Hauser logged 29 points (10-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during a 138-126 win Thursday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Hauser averaged 4.4 three-pointers made across his last eight G League games. There are few players performing well from behind the arc like he is. Including Matt Ryan and Jared Brownridge, Hauser is one of three individuals shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep across seven-plus games.