Brown (concussion) posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's loss to Birmingham.

Brown missed nearly two weeks while recovering and only logged 15 minutes in his first game since Jan. 21, but the sole fact that he was out there suggests a positive sign. Brown should see his minutes increase as the season progresses, but he's not expected to handle a full workload until after the All-Star break.