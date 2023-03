Brown delivered 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Skyforce.

Brown was one of two Austin players that reached the 21-point mark, with Brandon Randolph being the other one, in a solid shooting display for the former Michigan standout. Brown has now scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances.