Brown had 20 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss to Long Island.

Brown reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 8, when he posted 29 points in a win over the Skyhawks. He hasn't been the most consistent scorer of late, however, and he's delivered 10 or fewer points in four of his last seven appearances.