Brown posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss to Birmingham.

Brown has scored at least 14 points in three of his last four games, but this is the first time he crosses the 15-point mark in back-to-back contests. He's averaging 12.8 points per game while also adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.