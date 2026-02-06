Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Not available this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (trade pending) won't play for the Clippers on Friday versus the Kings or Saturday versus the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
After being acquired from the Pacers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Mathurin is scheduled to join the team in Minnesota, but he won't be making his debut until Tuesday in Houston. Mathurin is likely to play an expanded role for the Clippers with the team dumping James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline.
More News
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Bennedict Mathurin: Heading to LAC•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Tallies 25 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Returns with 16-point outing•