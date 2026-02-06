Mathurin (trade pending) won't play for the Clippers on Friday versus the Kings or Saturday versus the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

After being acquired from the Pacers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Mathurin is scheduled to join the team in Minnesota, but he won't be making his debut until Tuesday in Houston. Mathurin is likely to play an expanded role for the Clippers with the team dumping James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline.