Bogdanovic (hamstring) fully participated in five-on-five scrimmages Saturday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bogdanovic is trending in the right direction with the start of the preseason right around the corner for his squad. The veteran guard has been battling a hamstring injury that he suffered during his time playing for Serbia during EuroBasket. The Clippers' first preseason game will take place on Oct. 12 against the Nuggets.