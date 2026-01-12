Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic has been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to a left hamstring injury. He doesn't have a clear timeline for a return, but his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out another week•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Without timetable for return•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Lacks clear return timeline•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: No-go Sunday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Won't return Friday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Iffy to return Friday•