Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Bogdanovic has been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to a left hamstring injury. He doesn't have a clear timeline for a return, but his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Wizards.

