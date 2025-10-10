Bogdanovic has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions due to lower back soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't appear to be an overly concerning injury for Bogdanovic, and the team won't risk his health further by sending him back on the court in an exhibition. Cam Christie, Kris Dunn and Nicolas Batum could see more opportunities the rest of the way in Bogdanovic's absence.