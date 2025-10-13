Beal (knee) has a chance to play in Friday's preseason game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Beal has been nursing a knee issue of late, but head coach Tyronn Lue stated Beal is trending in the right direction and the team thinks he could play in Friday's preseason game against the Warriors if he continues to progress as he has. Beal is expected to start at shooting guard come the regular season, so it could be beneficial for him to get some run with his new team before opening night.