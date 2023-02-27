Boston supplied 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 win against Mexico City.
Boston showcased his full offensive ability against the Capitanes, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. His double-double performance played a pivotal role in helping Ontario secure the victory. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the primary scorers for Ontario.
