Lopez logged 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 109-91 preseason win over the Kings.

Lopez should be the big man coming out with the second unit, and Ivica Zubac is unlikely to yield many first-unit minutes to his teammates. Since Lopez has a serviceable midrange game and can stretch the floor with apt perimeter shooting, it's possible that he could share the court with Zubac on occasion when John Collins takes a seat.