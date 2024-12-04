Jones produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 win over the Trail Blazers.
This was Jones' fifth game of the season with at least 15 points. He was ice cold before this performance, as he was held to six or fewer points in three previous outings. He's not the most consistent fantasy option, but he's currently sitting inside the top-150 for nine-category formats with averages of 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.
