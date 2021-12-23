Bledsoe notched 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 win over the Kings.

Bledsoe joined the starting five for the first time since Dec. 1 due to Reggie Jackson's placement in COVID-19 protocols. Bledsoe thrived in the opportunity, leading the Clippers in points, rebounds and assists in the blowout win. The veteran guard figures to get extended run as a starter for as long as Jackson remains out, so he makes sense as a short-term fantasy pickup or DFS streamer.