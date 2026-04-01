Jackson (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland, will be evaluated over the next several days before the Clippers determine a timetable for his return, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.

Jackson will miss a second consecutive contest Tuesday after spraining his right ankle in Friday's win over Indiana. The big man can be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs until the Clippers offer an update on his status. With Jackson sidelined, John Collins will likely continue to see increased minutes.