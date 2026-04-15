Jackson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, per NBA writer Justin Russo.

Jackson was able to go through Tuesday's practice, and he's on the cusp of ending an eight-game absence with a right ankle sprain. The fifth-year big man should mix in a bit as a backup center behind Brook Lopez on Wednesday. Jackson averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes per tilt in 17 regular-season games for the Clippers in 2025-26, shooting 76.4 percent from the field.