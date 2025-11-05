Harden totaled 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to the Thunder.

Harden took full control of the offense with Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Bradley Beal (rest) on the bench. The 3-4 Clippers appear to be stuck in a pattern of sitting Leonard as often as they did last season, and relying solely on Harden for elite production won't help the team's postseason aspirations as the season moves forward. Harden has answered the call consistently so far, averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over seven games.