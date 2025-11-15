Collins recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 24 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime win over Dallas.

While Collins has been starting the past three games, he hasn't done much with the opportunity, posting meager averages of 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game. Collins was benched down the stretch of this one, and didn't make a single appearance during either overtime period, so it'll be interesting to see if he sticks as a starter for Sunday's game in Boston.