Clippers' John Collins: Back in starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Thunder on Wednesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Collins has come off the bench in each of the Clippers' last two games, but he'll return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest due to the absence of Darius Garland (toe). Collins started in nine consecutive outings from March 16 to April 2, and over that span he averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.9 steals over 26.7 minutes per contest.
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