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Collins won't start Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back in the lineup, Collins will slide to the second unit. Over 13 appearances off the bench during the regular season, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.

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