Collins could be the most significant offseason addition for the Pistons, per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News.

Collins is replacing Tobias Harris, who left for San Antonio this summer, in the starting lineup this year. The veteran power forward is a strong lob threat and pick-and-roll big man, which could play well with Cade Cunningham running the show at point guard. Collins got off to a rough start last season but experienced a second-half turnaround from Jan. 1 onward, averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from downtown over his final 38 regular-season appearances.