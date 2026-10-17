Collins logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 129-125 preseason win over the Raptors.

Collins co-led the Pistons in rebounds during Friday's preseason finale, and he ended off the first half nicely with eight points in the second quarter. Collins signed a three-year contract with the Pistons on July 1 to replace Tobias Harris, the latter of whom is in San Antonio. Collins finished the 2025-26 regular season having averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 27.1 minutes per game while connecting on 55.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.