Collins finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-106 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.

Collins is replacing Tobias Harris, who jumped ship for San Antonio over the summer, in the starting lineup during his debut campaign with the Pistons. The veteran power forward is a strong lob threat and pick-and-roll big man, which should play well with superstar point guard Cade Cunningham. Collins got off to a shaky start last season but experienced a second-half turnaround from Jan. 1 onward, averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from deep across his final 38 regular-season appearances.