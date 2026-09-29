Collins plans to use his versatility to complement Cade Cunningham after joining the Pistons during the offseason, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward highlighted Cunningham's playmaking ability and said he wants to generate easy baskets by playing off the star guard. Collins shot 40.6 percent from three-point range during the 2025-26 regular season, and his combination of perimeter shooting and finishing ability should give Cunningham another versatile offensive option.