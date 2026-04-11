Clippers' John Collins: Returning to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Collins started in Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Thunder, when he played 27 minutes and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Darius Garland (toe).
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