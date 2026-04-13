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Collins will start Sunday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Collins will return to the starting lineup Sunday after playing only 13 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss in Portland. As a starter this season (55 games), Collins has averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 stocks in 28.0 minutes.

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