Clippers' John Collins: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Collins was a late addition to the injury report, which isn't an encouraging sign for his availability ahead of tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET. If the 28-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Nicolas Batum could see increased playing time, while Kobe Brown might enter the Clippers rotation.
