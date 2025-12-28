default-cbs-image
Collins (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Collins was a late addition to the injury report, which isn't an encouraging sign for his availability ahead of tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET. If the 28-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Nicolas Batum could see increased playing time, while Kobe Brown might enter the Clippers rotation.

