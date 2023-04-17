Leonard had 38 points (13-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

With Paul George (knee) still sidelined, Leonard provided the offensive firepower once again in the upset win. Few players have been as effective as Leonard over the past month, averaging 24.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his final 10 games of the regular season. Leonard should remain one of the safest DFS options available in the playoffs while George is absent.