Leonard (knee) won't travel with the Clippers to face the Warriors on Friday and will also be sidelined for the upcoming three-game road trip between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard is not ready for Friday's game, and he'll also sit out the road trip since the Clippers will play three games in four days. With no time to practice on such a packed schedule, Leonard will stay in the team's facilities and will practice with the San Diego Clippers instead. Under this scenario, the earliest Leonard could return to action will be a matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, Jan. 4.