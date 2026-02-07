Clippers' Kobe Sanders: Doesn't start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Sanders is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Although Sanders was listed in the starting lineup, it was Derrick Jones who was on the floor at the opening tip. It's unclear what prompted the late change, but it appears as though Sanders will operate in a reserve role Friday.
