Sanders supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and four steals over 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 win over the Kings.

It's only the third time in his last 12 games (one start) that Sanders has scored in double digits, but the three made three-pointers tied his career high. The rookie forward is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 15.0 minutes during that 12-game stretch as he struggles to maintain a consistent role in the Clippers' rotation.