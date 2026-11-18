Sanders provided five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Sanders has scored five or fewer points in three consecutive appearances, averaging just 4.0 points while shooting 5-for-11 from the field during that stretch. The second-year wing has averaged 17.7 minutes over those contests after logging at least 22 minutes in three of his previous four games. Despite contributing occasional assists and steals, his declining offensive production and limited playing time restrict his fantasy appeal.