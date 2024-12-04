Powell ended with 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 win over Portland.

Powell seems to have left his hamstring issues behind him, and the forward continues to have a career-best season after another dominant display on the offensive end of the court. Powell has scored 28 and 30 points in his two games after returning from a six-game absence while shooting 20-for-32 from the field. He remains on pace to deliver the best season of his career while pulverizing several of his previous career-high marks.