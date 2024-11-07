Powell accumulated 26 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over Philadelphia.

Powell has become the heir apparent to Paul George's missing production, and he got the opportunity to show his former teammate what he can do in person. Powell drilled six three-pointers in the win, showcasing his sharpshooting skills once again after draining five from deep in his previous game. He's converting 40.8 percent of his shots from downtown, resulting in career-high scoring averages for the veteran.