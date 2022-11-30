Jackson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to low back soreness.
Jackson approached a triple-double Tuesday against the Trail Blazers but is dealing with a back injury prior to the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable Wednesday, John Wall and Terance Mann will likely see increased run for the Clippers.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Scoring regression in loss•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Stays hot•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Continues bounce-back in production•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Season-high 23 points in win•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Posts 17 and 6 in win•