Jackson accumulated 21 points (8-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over Utah.

Jackson turned in a decent line despite going ice-cold from downtown, but the guard's monstrous shot volume helped to negate his lack of success beyond the arc. He helped lead a charge in the fourth quarter where the Clippers outscored Utah 39-21 to seal the deal.