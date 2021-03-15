Ibaka has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against New Orleans due to lower back tightness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Ibaka played just eight minutes during the first half of Sunday's game and was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound and one assist. Ivica Zubac started the second half in his place, and it's not yet clear whether Ibaka will be able to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against Dallas.