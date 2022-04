Mann supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Mann drew the start with Paul George (COVID-19) sidelined, but his statistical contributions were lackluster. After averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the regular season, the third-year wing averaged just 3.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the Clippers' two play-in games.