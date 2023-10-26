Mann (ankle) won't travel with the Clippers and is out for Friday's game in Utah, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's 123-111 win over Portland, Mann will miss his second straight game to start the season due to an ankle injury. The Clippers will continue to evaluate Mann on a day-by-day basis, but Robert Covington appears poised to stick in the starting five for however long Mann is sidelined.
