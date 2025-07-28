Colin Castleton: Let go by Raptors
The Raptors waived Castleton on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Castleton played a fairly significant role down the stretch of the 2024-25 season for the injury-riddled Raptors, averaging 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game over 11 regular-season outings with Toronto. However, the team has decided to go in a different direction ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. With Castleton now out of the mix, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jonathan Mogbo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are set to battle for frontcourt minutes off the bench.
