The Raptors waived Castleton on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Castleton played a fairly significant role down the stretch of the 2024-25 season for the injury-riddled Raptors, averaging 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game over 11 regular-season outings with Toronto. However, the team has decided to go in a different direction ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. With Castleton now out of the mix, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jonathan Mogbo and Sandro Mamukelashvili are set to battle for frontcourt minutes off the bench.