Darius Morris: Let go by Pels
Morris was waived by the Pelicans on Friday.
Morris couldn't do enough to earn a spot on the Pelicans through the preseason. He'll likely turn to the G-League or head overseas to find run. He hasn't seen NBA minutes since the 2014-15 season.
