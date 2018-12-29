Darius Morris: Not in lineup Friday
Morris (undisclosed) did not play in the 97-77 win over the Wolves on Friday.
Damion Lee and Will Cherry acted as the starting backcourt for Santa Cruz with Morris sidelined. The G League veteran is averaging 29.8 minutes across 15 games this season, but he's seen his points (15.7) and rebounds (3.3) dip from his career averages.
