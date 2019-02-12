Darius Morris: Averaging nine points since return
Morris (ankle) tallied eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four assists in the 114-104 win over the Mad Ants on Sunday.
Sunday's contest marked the second game in which Morris managed to played 25 minutes -- an impressive feat given the guard had missed 11 games with an ankle injury. Given Santa Cruz has been forced to trot out only nine active players most nights, it seems likely Morris will be heavily involved in the team's rotation for the foreseeable future.
