Reed finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 defeat to Motor City.

The wing continued his outstanding G League season with a career-high 13 assists while also recording five steals during an impressive two-way effort despite the loss to the Cruise. Reed is averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists across his first seven appearances on the season. The Gold next take the floor on Friday against the Herd.